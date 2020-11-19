The five sixth-grade cheerleaders at Tammany School south of Lewiston wear their new uniforms for this photo published in the Jan. 18, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. The cheerleaders were introduced at a Parent-Teacher Association meeting at the school the night before, wearing the new uniforms, which were white sweaters over blue skirts. They are (front row from left) Sherry Benscoter, Janice Nearing, Pat Jenkins; (back row) Joan Miller and Kathy Cramer. The squad planned to make their debut Jan. 26, an accompanying story reports, during a basketball game with Lewiston’s Orchards Elementary School. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1961: Ready to cheer in new Tammany uniforms
