Blast from the Past / 1961: Ready for their vocal concert

In advance of the school’s 10th annual spring vocal concert, accompanist Mollie Carpenter (seated at piano) and seven Lewiston High School choir members pose for this photo published in the April 2, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. The vocalists are (standing from left) Kareen Olson, Barbara Ware, Peggy Byers, Shirley Dawn Knepper, Eve Bennett, Cathy Cox and Karen Seetin. A story that accompanied the photo noted that 175 members of the school’s vocal groups would give a program in the school’s auditorium under the direction of Robert E. Harris, instructor of voice. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region