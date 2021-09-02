There were 15 sets of twins enrolled for the fall semester at Lewiston’s Orchards Elementary School and they assembled at school for this photo published in the Sept. 29, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. School officials declared the number of twins attending the school was, if not some sort of record, at least unusual, according to the photo caption. They are, front row from left: Deann and Debra Johnson, Kent and Kurt Eberhardt, Russell and Randy Martin, Ronald and Donald Sapp, Laura and Lee Ann Ayers; center: row, Darlene and Douglas Peterson, Danny and Deanna Gessner, Lonnie and Linda Lane, Eric and Mark Bolland, Kathy and Kerry Lyon; back row: Darlene and Dennis Adams, Donna and Lonna Vandevender, Sue Anne and Lue Anne Nelson, Rodney and Roger Draper, and Donna and Tommy Bolten. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1961: Orchards Elementary School sees double
