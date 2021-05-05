Blast from the Past / 1961: New church in progress

Work was progressing on the new building for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church along 13th Street in Clarkston as shown in this photo published in the June 16, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story reported the exterior work was nearing the final stages, and services were planned in the new church by the fall. A groundbreaking ceremony had been held Feb. 12, and a highlight of the new building was its shingled steeple. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
