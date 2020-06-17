Blast from the Past / 1961: LHS seniors at their baccalaureate

Lewiston High School seniors filed into the school auditorium on Sunday evening for baccalaureate services in this photo published in the next morning’s Lewiston Tribune of May 22, 1961. The school orchestra, directed by J. Ross Woods (front left) played the processional, Largo” by Handel while the a cappella choir, directed by Robert E. Harris (front center) sang during the program. The auditorium was filled with 260 seniors clad in white caps and gowns, seated in the center section with parents and friends seated in the side sections and in the balcony. The Rev. Dorsey Dent, a teacher at Sacajawea Junior High school and part time minister, gave the sermon, telling the seniors that if they don’t have an aim in life, they will miss the mark. The invocation was given by the Rev. James York of the Lewiston First Christian Church and announcements were made by Pincipal Kenneth Hill. The graduation ceremony was to take place the following Thursday at the Nez Perce County Fair Building. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
