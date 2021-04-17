The fourth-grade class at Kooskia Elementary School gathered outdoors at the school for their 1952-53 class photo. Pictured are, front row from left: Bonnie Maynard, Victor Mitchell, Marjean Cochran, Judy Kidder, Buster Baldwin, Steve “Sid” Booth, Verl Mitchell, Mike Williams, Kitty Sanford, Steve McMunn and Millie Cleveland (teacher); second row: Carol Keehr, Sylvia Reljay, Jean Mund, Leonard Brandt, Nyla Hardy, Louise Johnson, David Baldwin, Evelyn Cochran and Clara Mendenhall.; third Row: Calvin (Dent?), Dennis Bishop, Ed Reed, Terry Wagner, Donnie Curtis, Dick LeGault, Dick Fields, Shirley Baldwin; back row: Jeanette Griner, David York, Glen Zumwalt (a bit forward), Denny Straw, Robert Kratzberg, (unknown), Steve Berrry, Bob Sowders and Gary Gibler. Many members of this class graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in 1961, and this year marks 60 years for them. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1961: Kooskia fourth-graders’ class photo
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What's your favorite way to go camping?
You voted: