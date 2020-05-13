Blast from the Past / 1961: Keeping tabs on Culdesac School

Member of the Culdesac School Board gathered in the school cafeteria for this group photo taken for publication in the 1961 edition of the Wolf, Culdesac School's annual yearbook. Those pictured are (front row from left) Willard English (mail carrier), Tom Southern (farmer), Lois Peters (school secretary/board clerk); (back row from left:) Harry Ruddell (retired farmer), Don Blakely (school superintendent), Wayne Martin (farmer), Richard Law (insurance agent). This photo was submitted by Dick Southern of Craigmont from his personal collection. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

