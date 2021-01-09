Blast from the Past / 1961: Heading for green pastures

Paying absolutely no attention to the correct side of the road for traveling, a herd of cattle is on the move to early spring range in this photo published in the April 11, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. These cattle bearing the Rafter H Bar brand of Ben Harris are on their way to an area three miles west of Kamiah at Seven Mile and Lawyer’s Canyon. The men driving the herd are (from left) Tom Pethtel, Lawrence Spivy and Harris. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region