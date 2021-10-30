Blast from the Past / 1961: Greencreek church under construction
The progress of construction on the new Catholic church at Greencreek is shown in this photo published in the Sept. 26, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. The photo caption noted, "the $170,000 structure will have a tower rising 90 feet in the air. The Hasenoehrl Construction Co. of Lewiston is the general contractor."

