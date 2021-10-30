The progress of construction on the new Catholic church at Greencreek is shown in this photo published in the Sept. 26, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. The photo caption noted, “the $170,000 structure will have a tower rising 90 feet in the air. The Hasenoehrl Construction Co. of Lewiston is the general contractor.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1961: Greencreek church under construction
