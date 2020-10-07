A first-place trophy for the Future Farmers of America stock judging contest is presented and accepted in this photo published in the Sept. 22, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. On the right is Douglas Christensen, the agriculture instructor at Kendrick High School, who was accepting the trophy on behalf of David Armitage, the first-place winner, according to the photo caption. At left is Willie Boyer of Lapwai, who holds his award for placing second in the competition held at the Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston. Presenting the trophies is Larry Carson (center), the FFA adviser at Lapwai High School. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1961: FFA livestock judging contest awards
