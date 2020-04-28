Blast from the Past / 1961: Clarkston graduates prepare for the world
Lewiston Tribune

On the evening of the first of June in 1961, 142 graduating seniors from Clarkston High School participated in their commencement ceremony in the school’s gymnasium. In this photo published in the June 2, 1961, Lewiston Tribune, Joan Woodward, the class salutatorian, spoke from the stage to her classmates and others assembled. Woodward was one of the four top scholars in her class to speak at the graduation ceremony, and her speech was titled “America Our Heritage.” She told her fellow graduates, “We have inherited a big, strong-hearted country with a will of her own. However, she is respectful to the rights of other countries through learning from past mistakes.” William J. Harmon, Clarkston superintendent of schools, presided at his final graduation after 14 years at the post. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

