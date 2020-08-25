Blast from the Past / 1961: Charter member gets 40-year pin

Adena Provost, one of two surviving charter members of the Lewiston American Legion Auxiliary, poses between flags after receiving her 40-year membership pin in the March 26, 1961, photo published in the Lewiston Tribune. The other charter member, Nell Braddock, lives in San Francisco and was to receive her pin by mail, according to the accompanying story. The auxiliary's charter was granted June 19, 1921. Also at the March 21 meeting, a number of members received pins for 25, 30 and 35 years; members witnessed new officers initiated; and they voted to purchase a hospital bed and mattress to be made available to the public at no charge for home nursing care. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

