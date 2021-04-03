Blast from the Past / 1961: Award-winning CHS girls

Five outstanding Clarkston High School girls pose at the Girls League father-daughter banquet at the Moose Hall in Clarkston in this Gary Sule photo published in the Nov. 28, 1961, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Pat Moreman, Miss Charm; Marchand Melcher, Miss School Spirit; Linda McFarland, Miss Scholarship; Lynda Hood, Miss Leadership; and Ann Goplerud, Miss CHS. Their awards were voted on by CHS faculty members. At the banquet, Hood welcomed the fathers, and the program theme for the evening was “Getting to Know You.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
