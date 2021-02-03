Blast from the Past / 1961: A new river crossing
A tall mobile crane was used to remove the wooden forms from recently completed steel-reinforced concrete piers for the new Spalding Bridge being built across the Clearwater River in Idaho in this Lewiston Tribune photo taken in July 1961. Information published in the July 4 Tribune that year says most of the work being done in the spring and summer of 1961 has been on the south side of the river. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.