Blast from the Past / 1960s: Family gathers in Pomeroy home

The Ledgerwood family gathered in their Pomeroy home for this portrait taken in the early 1960s. The parents are Anna (Geiger) Ledgerwood, seated at left, and Fred Ledgerwood, seated center. Their daughter, Myrn (Ledgerwood) Neiman is seated at right. Standing in the back, from left, are their five sons: Troy, Dick, Merle, George and Joe Ledgerwood. This photo was submitted by George’s son, Steve Ledgerwood, of Pomeroy. He reports that all six of the siblings had their own families by this time, but they all got together at the family home for this photo.

 Submitted by Steve Ledgerwood, of Pomeroy

Recommended for you