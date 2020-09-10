After an event in Lewiston, four members of the Nez Perce Tribe wore traditional clothing as they gathered for this photo taken in the early 1960s at the Lewis-Clark Hotel in downtown Lewiston. They are Lorna Marsh (at left), Yvonne Oberly (in front), the late Rose Marks (center) and Billie Blackeagle (at right). According to Doug Marsh of Lewiston, who submitted this photo along with his wife, Lorna, the event the four were attending may have been the annual Lewiston Roundup Parade held each year on Main Street through downtown. Blackeagle now lives in Kooskia while Oberly now lives in Minnesota, according to the Marshes. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1960s: After an event in downtown Lewiston
