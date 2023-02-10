Blast from the Past / 1960: WSU prof honored with building naming

Washington State University Professor Homer J. Dana, of Pullman, checks one of the microphones he designed in this photo published in the Feb. 28, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. According to the accompanying story by reporter Herb Ashlock, Dana recently had been honored by the WSU board of regents which announced the WSU Institute of Technology, completed on the Pullman campus in 1949, would be renamed Homer J. Dana Hall. Dana was credited for assembling from old equipment from many sources for WSU's first radio station which went on the air in 1922. During a recent Pullman Chamber of Commerce meeting honoring Dana, he said, "That was nice of the regents. It is a wonderful honor." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Washington State University Professor Homer J. Dana, of Pullman, checks one of the microphones he designed in this photo published in the Feb. 28, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. According to the accompanying story by reporter Herb Ashlock, Dana recently had been honored by the WSU board of regents which announced the WSU Institute of Technology, completed on the Pullman campus in 1949, would be renamed Homer J. Dana Hall. Dana was credited for assembling from old equipment from many sources what was needed for WSU’s first radio station, which went on the air in 1922. During a Pullman Chamber of Commerce meeting honoring Dana a few days later, he said, “That was nice of the regents. It is a wonderful honor.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.