Blast from the Past / 1960: Ursuline Academy’s young cagers

The boys basketball team from Ursuline Academy (now St. Mary’s Catholic School) in Moscow gathered during the 1960-61 school year for their team photo. The team members were seventh and eighth graders, according to Kathy Weber, of Moscow, who submitted this photo, which includes her brother, John, who died in 2017. Kathy consulted a friend and a classmate of the boys, to come up with names for the team members. They are, back row from left, Father Riffel, Randy Heilman (20), John Alsager (no number), Richard Waldrum (16), Brad Hordeman (18), Roy Reisenauer (17), John Weber (31); front row, Wally Hutchins (2), John Hutchins (4), Jerry Jacksha (15), Don Omera (7), Larry Trautman (10), Bill Carlson (6).
