Blast from the Past / 1960: They’re ready to twirl in unison

Girls selected for the Sacajawea Junior High School majorettes went through practice drills on the Lewiston school's grounds in this photo published in the Sept. 30, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The girls are (from left) Linda Nordby, Nancy Taylor, Linda Knutson, Nanda Beaulieu, Sally Cavanaugh (head majorette), Delores Hill, Maxine Fisher and Darlene Daugherty. The girls were chosen by four faculty members following auditions, according to an accompanying story, and include one seventh grader, five eighth graders and two ninth graders. The majorettes will perform with the school band at athletic events and in parades.

 Lewiston Tribune

