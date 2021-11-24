Two students enjoy their success in the annual science fair in Lewiston in this photo published in the March 20, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. Bruce Brown, left, 11, a sixth grader at Whitman Elementary School, win first prize in the intermediate division with his display of a cross section of a volcano. Mike Fosbury, right, 11, won fourth place in the same division. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1960: Success at the annual science fair
