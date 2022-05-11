Blast from the Past / 1960: Students hold court at CHS

A nine-member student court poses for a group photo at Clarkston High School published in the May 15, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. In the photo are Chief Justice Larry Kaniut, standing, and, seated from left, Doug Pelton, Lynn Peterson, Karen Depuy, Sharon Cox, Linda Schroeder, Sandra Patton and Lenny Skelton. According to an accompanying story by reporter Margaret D. Allen, the court had been functioning for six months at CHS and had held hearings in 45 cases for such trangressions as parking in the faculty lot and crowding in cafeteria lines. The student court was modeled after a similar plan working successfully at Walla Walla High School and, according to the story, “Any student seeing another misbehave may turn in a ticket against the offender.” A member of the court noted its success, saying, “They know that there is a court now and that anyone can write a ticket. It makes a difference.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
