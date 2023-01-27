Blast from the Past / 1960: Pierce celebrates its centennial

Part of the estimated crowd of 3,000 people which flocked to Pierce -- population 606 -- Aug. 13 for the town's centennial celebration is shown in this Art Andrews photo published in the Aug. 14, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was one of many published, along with a story, over two pages to mark the two-day event. It included a program featuring addresses by Idaho Gov. Robert E. Smylie and Holman J. Swinney, of Boise, director of the Idaho Historical Society, a street barbecue which attracted 2,000 diners and a parade featuring Pierce residents in costumes of the 1860s. A second parade was planned for Aug. 14, as well as a baseball doubleheader featuring teams from Pierce City, the Lewiston Boys Club and Lewiston Potlatch Forests Inc. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Part of the estimated crowd of 3,000 people which flocked to Pierce — population 606 — Aug. 13 for the town’s centennial celebration is shown in this Art Andrews photo published in the Aug. 14, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was one of many published, along with a story, over two pages to mark the two-day event. It included a program featuring addresses by Idaho Gov. Robert E. Smylie and Holman J. Swinney, of Boise, director of the Idaho Historical Society, a street barbecue which attracted 2,000 diners and a parade featuring Pierce residents in costumes of the 1860s. A second parade was planned for Aug. 14, as well as a baseball doubleheader featuring teams from Pierce City, the Lewiston Boys Club and Lewiston Potlatch Forests Inc. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.