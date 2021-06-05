Blast from the Past / 1960: Orofino High School Band parades
The Orofino High School Band, smartly dressed in uniforms with shiny buttons, marches through the streets of Orofino in this photo published in the Sept. 18, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The band was participating in the annual Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days Parade held Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the accompanying story, the parade was longer than usual and drew a larger-than-usual crowd, estimated at about 7,000 people. Sunday's logging show was previewed, with a description of the competitors who would participate in the 90-foot pole climb.