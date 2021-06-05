The Orofino High School Band, smartly dressed in uniforms with shiny buttons, marches through the streets of Orofino in this photo published in the Sept. 18, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The band was participating in the annual Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days Parade held Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the accompanying story, the parade was longer than usual and drew a larger-than-usual crowd, estimated at about 7,000 people. Sunday’s logging show was previewed, with a description of the competitors who would participate in the 90-foot pole climb. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1960: Orofino High School Band parades
