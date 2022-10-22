Blast from the Past / 1960: Lewiston High’s homecoming court

The Lewiston High School homecoming queen and her princesses pose at the school for this photo published in the Oct. 29, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The queen is Sally Kidwell, center. Her princesses are, from left, Bonnie McBride, Janie Modie, Jan Rosholt and Linda Dale. The royalty, elected by a vote of football team members, received their crowns the night before at a dance in the school cafeteria. An accompanying story detailed the annual homecoming parade down Lewiston's Main Street that had taken place the previous afternoon, with the students lead by a police escort behind a purple and gold float carrying the homecoming court. The homecoming football game between the parade and the dance saw Lewiston beat Wallace 21-6. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
