Blast from the Past / 1960: Heading to the district tournament

The Lewiston High School boys basketball team is shown in this photo published in the Feb. 29, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. According to the photo caption, Coach Wes Lathen’s Bengals were taking a 10-10 season record into the District 2 AAA tournament that night. Members of the squad are, back row from left, Charles Carpenter and Leland Shows (managers), Mike Lamb, Dave Barton, Bob Buchholz, Chuck Rydvall, Fred Bushong, Steve Johnson; front row, Mel Grunthal, Leonard Herring, Dennis Farris, Joe Dreps, Ben O’Keefe and Chuck Wilkins.
Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.