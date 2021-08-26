The Cub Scouts headed by den leader Florence Harris gathered in her Genesee home for this group photo taken in 1960. Pictured are, front row from left, Jade Harris (Florence’s son), Spencer Hampton, Jim Scharnhorst, Craig Davis; back row, Terry Geltz, Bobby Durbin, Doug Springer, Roger Brazier. This photo was submitted by Kathy (Harris) Zenner, of Genesee, who is the daughter of Florence and sister of Jade. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1960: Genesee Cub Scouts gather for meeting
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region