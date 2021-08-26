Blast from the Past / 1960: Genesee Cub Scouts gather for meeting
Submitted by Kathy (Harris) Zenner, of Genesee

The Cub Scouts headed by den leader Florence Harris gathered in her Genesee home for this group photo taken in 1960. Pictured are, front row from left, Jade Harris (Florence's son), Spencer Hampton, Jim Scharnhorst, Craig Davis; back row, Terry Geltz, Bobby Durbin, Doug Springer, Roger Brazier. This photo was submitted by Kathy (Harris) Zenner, of Genesee, who is the daughter of Florence and sister of Jade.

