Blast from the Past / 1960: A variety of entries to the Nez Perce Country fair

A variety of entries to the Nez Perce County Fair line the exhibit tables inside the new pavilion at the Lewiston Orchards fairgrounds in this photo published in the Sept. 25, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The three men in the foreground, according to the photo caption, were taking a close look at the entries of apples and pears while the women in the background were examining home economics displays. The fair was held in east Lewiston until land was purchased in the Lewiston Orchards, and the new pavilion constructed. This year — 1960 — was the first year the fair was held in the new location, according to www.npcfair.org/The-Fair/History.

 Lewiston Tribune

A variety of entries to the Nez Perce County Fair line the exhibit tables inside the new pavilion at the Lewiston Orchards fairgrounds in this photo published in the Sept. 25, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The three men in the foreground, according to the photo caption, were taking a close look at the entries of apples and pears while the women in the background were examining home economics displays. The fair was held in east Lewiston until land was purchased in the Lewiston Orchards, and the new pavilion constructed. This year — 1960 — was the first year the fair was held in the new location, according to www.npcfair.org/The-Fair/History. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you