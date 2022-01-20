In this photo published in the April 27, 1960, Lewiston Tribune, a dozen Clarkston High School juniors lined up in an attempt to recreate the same positions they took when they assembled for a photo taken years before when they were first graders. The CHS students were taught in first grade by Miss Lena Burns (at right) who is retiring as a teacher at Whittier School. Mrs. Oral Berry, another Whittier teacher, is at left. The students are, front row from left: Douglas Pelton, Gene Michaelson, Delbert Grim; second row: Beverly Wilson, Cheryl Burns, Melva Jeffreys, Naomi Perry; third row: Pat Brown, Karole Wilson, Janice Landrus, Eva Phillips, Sally McGovern. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1960: A tribute to their first-grade teacher
