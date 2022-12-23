Blast from the Past / 1959: The Munck siblings visit with Santa

The Munck siblings pose in Lewiston for a photo with Santa Claus in this photo from 1959. They are, from left, Robert, Diana, Richard and Larry (on Santa's lap). The photo was submitted by Diana (Munck) Lee, of Clarkston, who is pretty sure the photo was taken at the annual Christmas party given by Potlatch Forests Inc. for families of employees. The siblings' parents were the late Elvin, a PFI employee, and Clarice Munck. Richard lives in Lewiston, and Robert and Larry are deceased. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
