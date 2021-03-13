Wayne Tippett of Clarkston, left, and Corinne Flynn, right, show their steers at the junior livestock show of the Asotin County Fair in this photo published in the April 25, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. Tippett won the 4-H grand champion with his Angus-Hereford cross, and Flynn, who also was fair queen, won the 4-H reserve champion with her Hereford. A story that accompanied the photo provides details about the record crowd — estimated at about 2,000 people — that attended the fair’s 4-H barbecue. Luckily, there was plenty of food, as the committee in charge of the meal had purchased 870 pounds of beef to prepare in the 14-foot fire pit. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1959: Showing their championship steers
