Blast from the Past / 1959: Sacajawea Junior High’s new majorettes

Sacajawea Junior High School girls, newly named as majorettes at the school in the Lewiston Orchards, assembled for this group photo published in the Oct. 16, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Jo Ellyn Bunch, Sue Barker, Paula Robins, Nanda Beaulieu, Sharon Weaver, Bonnie Nearing (leader), Darlene Daugherty, Sally Cavanaugh and Jayne Froeming.
Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.