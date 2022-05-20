Blast from the Past / 1959: Preparing to fly his Gyro-Copter

Charles Coleman, of Clarkston, poses in his kit-built Gyro-Copter for this photo published in the Jan. 16, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying story notes Coleman, a 25-year-old employee at Lewiston’s Potlatch Forests Inc. pulp mill, had his craft on display at his father’s service station in Clarkston. He planned to test fly it during the summer, pending certification of the craft and himself as pilot. The propellor had yet to be installed on the 22-horsepower motor mounted at the back of the pilot’s seat. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

