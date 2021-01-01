The Pierce Little Leaguers honored their coach, Bob Duffy, in this photo taken in October 1959. The team defeated the Orofino Ponies 11-7 in their first game under the lights at Orofino, and later received the Clearwater County trophy with the championship title, according to Mike Kiely of McCall, who submitted this photo. Pictured are (back row from left) Jim McManus, Billy Reynolds, Lonnie Williams, Coach Bob Duffy, Paul May, James Stenzel; (kneeling) Bob Blewett, Terry Pearson, Mike Kiely, Tom Gordon. Coach Duffy was honored by team members at the old Pierce Courthouse, where this photo was taken. The coach was presented with a camper’s chest in appreciation of his work with the boys, according to Kiely. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1959: Pierce ballplayers honor their coach
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region