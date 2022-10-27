Blast from the Past / 1959: Making sure the wheels on the buses go ’round

Two Idaho State Police officers and a dispatcher inspect the buses which soon will be carrying youngsters to classes in the Lewiston School District in this Ben Cook photo published in the Aug. 26, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. Checking on a wheel of one of the buses at the Lewiston Orchards garage of Chapin Transportation Co. were the company's school bus dispatcher Elmer Utz and patrol officers William E. Bolon, left, and Gordon Jones. An accompanying story noted the officers had checked 25 buses the day before and planned more safety checks of buses in other towns throughout the region. Another story listed all the school bus routes in Lewiston and Tammany for the approaching school year. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Two Idaho State Police officers and a dispatcher inspect the buses which soon will be carrying youngsters to classes in the Lewiston School District in this Ben Cook photo published in the Aug. 26, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. Checking on a wheel of one of the buses at the Lewiston Orchards garage of Chapin Transportation Co. were the company’s school bus dispatcher Elmer Utz and patrol officers William E. Bolon, left, and Gordon Jones. An accompanying story noted the officers had checked 25 buses the day before and planned more safety checks of buses in other towns throughout the region. Another story listed all the school bus routes in Lewiston and Tammany for the approaching school year. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.