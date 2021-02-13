Members of the Lewiston High School Homecoming Court wave to their fellow students before participating in their parade on Main Street in this photo published in the Oct. 17, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. Homecoming Queen Alma Hawkey is shown at center top holding her scepter and the princesses are (from left) Diane Chase, Nadine Naslund, Darlene Long and Johnna Howard. The royal court was announced at a 2 p.m. pep assembly Oct. 16, at which three members of the 1930 LHS team -- John Miller, Eugene Northrup and Harvey Crozier, all of Lewiston -- spoke. Then the students paraded down Fifth Street to Main Street. “The queen and her court rode on a float followed by members of the football team in convertibles,” according to the accompanying story. Hawkey was crowned by 1958 senior class princess Amy Bone at the school’s homecoming dance following the football game which saw the Bengals defeat Kellogg 33-12. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1959: Lewiston High’s Homecoming Court
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region