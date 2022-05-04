Blast from the Past / 1959: Learning a bit of French

Elna Mills, seventh-grade teacher at Jenifer Junior High School in Lewiston, repeats a French phrase for two of her students, Dick White and Anne Blake, in her classroom in this photo published in the Nov. 1, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. The photo is one of several accompanying a story by reporter Nancy Ferguson which detailed an exploratory course in foreign languages being taught to seventh graders at the two Lewiston junior highs that fall. Until that year, Lewiston public school students could not take a foreign language until ninth grade and then only Latin was offered. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
