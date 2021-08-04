Bishop Bernard J. Topel, of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane, left, officiates at the ceremony to lay the cornerstone of the new St. Boniface Catholic Church parochial school building in Uniontown in this photo published in the Dec. 7, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. At right is the Rev. Raymond Klemmer, pastor of St. Boniface. The bishop gave the sermon at a Mass before the ceremony and a parish dinner in his honor followed in the church’s community building. According to an accompanying story, most of the work was done voluntarily by men of the parish with 10 to 15 on the job daily since the start of construction. It was hoped the school would be ready and open for students by September 1960. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1959: Laying Uniontown school’s cornerstone
