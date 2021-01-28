Blast from the Past / 1959: Just horsin’ around in the yard

Sue Helpman sits on her horse, Rocky, in the yard of her family’s home along Ridgeway Drive in Lewiston in this photo taken in 1959. According to Todd Maddock of Spokane, who submitted this photo, the home was built for her parents, Hugh and June Helpman, after World War II. The house was built on undeveloped land near the Gates of the Orchards on Eighth Street. Maddock writes that Ridgeway Drive was pioneered by Hugh Helpman with a Ford farm tractor and blade to start the development. Sue (Helpman) Morris now makes her home in Spokane. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
