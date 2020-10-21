Blast from the Past / 1959: Job’s Daughters court gathers

The Job’s Daughters court for Lewiston’s Bethel No. 20 gathered for a photo in the Masonic Temple along Lewiston’s Main Street in 1959. Pictured (from left) are Deanna Ryan, queen; Mary Beth Wishard, senior princess; and Mary Ellen Barnes, junior princess. Wishard also was Lewiston Roundup Queen that same year, according to Dick Riggs of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Job’s Daughters is affiliated with the Masonic fraternal organization, and is a youth organization for girls and young women ages 10 to 20. It was founded in October 1920 in Omaha, Neb. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region