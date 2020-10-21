Blast from the Past / 1959: Job’s Daughters court gathers

The Job’s Daughters court for Lewiston’s Bethel No. 20 gathered for a photo in the Masonic Temple along Lewiston’s Main Street in 1959. Pictured (from left) are Deanna Ryan, queen; Mary Beth Wishard, senior princess; and Mary Ellen Barnes, junior princess. Wishard also was Lewiston Roundup Queen that same year, according to Dick Riggs of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Job’s Daughters is affiliated with the Masonic fraternal organization, and is a youth organization for girls and young women ages 10 to 20. It was founded in October 1920 in Omaha, Neb.

 Submitted by Dick Riggs of Lewiston

