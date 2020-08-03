Blast from the Past / 1959: Her Easter lily bloomed in October

Mrs. A.E. Johnston smiles demurely as she displays the lilies in her garden in this photo published in the Oct. 16, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. She had received the Easter lily as a gift from her husband in the spring, and after the plant’s blooms were spent, she transplanted it outside in her yard. She was surprised to see the hardy plant again bloom in the fall. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

