Members of Asotin County 4-H clubs gather at the Asotin fairgrounds in an annual rite of spring: washing and sprucing up their calves in preparation for showing in the annual Asotin County Fair. The photo was published in the April 24, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. The group of young people working hard on their Hereford calves the day before judging were (from left) Paul Halsey and Frankie Kroll of the Anatone 4-H Club, and Darlene Ausman of the Asotin Junior Wranglers 4-H Club. The animals and their owners would take to the show ring the next afternoon, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1959: First, the shampoo, and then, the conditioner
