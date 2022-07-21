Blast from the Past / 1959: First lunch in new Jenifer cafeteria

Mrs. Glen Jones serves lunch to Jenifer Junior High School students on the first day the cafeteria was in operation at the newly opened school in this photo published in the Oct. 20, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. The students are, from left, Larry King, seventh grade, Vicki Pinkerton, eighth, Kathleen Neely, eighth, and Lynn Brower, seventh. The caption noted students and faculty members had spent most of the previous Friday moving books and furniture from Lewiston Junior High School to the just-completed Jenifer, east of Bengal Field. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Mrs. Glen Jones serves lunch to Jenifer Junior High School students on the first day the cafeteria was in operation at the newly opened school in this photo published in the Oct. 20, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. The students are, from left, Larry King, seventh grade, Vicki Pinkerton, eighth, Kathleen Neely, eighth, and Lynn Brower, seventh. The caption noted students and faculty members had spent most of the previous Friday moving books and furniture from Lewiston Junior High School to the just-completed Jenifer, east of Bengal Field. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.