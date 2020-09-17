Blast from the Past / 1959: Cleaning up after a windstorm

The afternoon of July 23, 1959, a windstorm swept through the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley which ended up tearing a large number of branches from the trees in Lewiston's Pioneer Park. The next day, Friday, about 15 early-rising youths helped the park's maintenance workers clear the branches from the park, according to the caption accompanying this photo published in the July 25, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. The helpful youngsters carrying these branches are (from left) Steve Jones (11), Casey Zinter (6), Jimmy White (8), Kris Tusberg (8, partially hidden), Danny White (6) and Laurie Albright. The caption included a comment about the hard-working kids from Gregory Eaves, Lewiston parks superintendent: "I've never seen anything like it in the 17 years I've worked here. I believe it's a direct result of the summer recreation training." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

