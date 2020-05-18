Blast from the Past / 1959: Checking out the new lathe

Students Terry Frost (left) and Doug Harris (center) take a look at the new lathe in the machine shop on the campus of Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston in this photo published in the March 1, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. The high school’s machine shop instructor, Jean E. Frick, is shown at right. The machine shop was recently established on the LCNS campus and the $8,000 lathe was acquired from government surplus for a cost of $160. The lengthy feature story by Tribune staff writer Nancy Ferguson described Marion Shinn, a chemistry teacher at the high school who had been supervisor of technical and industrial education for 11 years. Shinn said in the story, “A student must be employed in the trade and be able to profit by the instruction to enroll in the course.” C.R. (Cal) Messinger coordinated distributive education at the high school with classes like typing, grocery checking and a course for waitresses, and said, “I would like to get a class under way which would acquaint persons with service station, hotel and motel work in the community. Lewiston is going to start having a big tourist business and we should be ready for it.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
