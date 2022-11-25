Blast from the Past / 1959: Carpenter’s business is in his name

Gale Carpenter puts the finishing touches on a desk in the shop at his Lewiston home in this photo published in the Dec. 28, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by longtime Trib reporter Johnny Johnson told of Carpenter's business of cabinetry work, regularly turning out desks, gun cases and other furniture in the shop behind his home, despite having lost his eyesight in an accident 10 years before. He uses rulers and yardsticks in Braille, and also does some measuring with boards he has cut to certain lengths. "Like the craftsmen of old, he loves the feel of the grain and the fragrance of the wood. He can identify fir, pine, cedar and other woods by both feel and smell." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Gale Carpenter puts the finishing touches on a desk in the shop at his Lewiston home in this photo published in the Dec. 28, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by longtime Trib reporter Johnny Johnson told of Carpenter’s business of cabinetry work, regularly turning out desks, gun cases and other furniture in the shop behind his home, despite having lost his eyesight in an accident 10 years before. He uses rulers and yardsticks in Braille, and also does some measuring with boards he has cut to certain lengths. “Like the craftsmen of old, he loves the feel of the grain and the fragrance of the wood. He can identify fir, pine, cedar and other woods by both feel and smell.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.