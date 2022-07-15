Blast from the Past / 1959: Award-winning steers at Asotin County Fair

Two Asotin County FFA members are shown holding their ribbons and their steers at the junior livestock show at the Asotin County Fair in Asotin in this photo published in the April 25, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. Dave Henderson, of Clarkston, left, had the grand champion FFA steer, and Glen Branch, of Asotin, right, had the reserve champion. The judges of the livestock show included Clint Luce, Whitman County agent, second from left, and Wendell Mathison, of Lewiston, second from right. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
