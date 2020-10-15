Blast from the Past / 1959: a summertime parade of toys

Donna Sonner (right) shows off her doll, Blondie, to an appreciative audience during a doll-and-toy parade held in Lewiston’s Pioneer Park in this photo published in the July 17, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. At left is Claudette Munsterman, a playground aide for the Lewiston Parks & Recreation Department, who was the emcee for the parade as well as a talent show held at the same event July 16. The event also included an all-city checker and chess tournament, as well as performances by children from five baton classes.Lewiston Tribune Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

Donna Sonner (right) shows off her doll, Blondie, to an appreciative audience in during a doll-and-toy parade held in Lewiston’s Pioneer Park in this photo published in the July 17, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. At left is Claudette Munsterman, a playground aide for the Lewiston Parks & Recreation Department, who was the emcee for the parade as well as a talent show held at the same event July 16. The event also included an all-city checker and chess tournament, as well as performances by children from five baton classes. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you