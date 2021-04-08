The Asotin County Fair royalty and their hostess assembled in front of a wagon-wheel table for this photo published in the April 19, 1959, Lewiston Tribune. Queen Corinne Flynn is seated at center with princesses Delia Knight seated to the left and Sylvia Nolt to the right. Standing, from left, are Billie Mallory, princess; Mrs. Ed Spencer, royalty hostess; Jeanette Brantner, princess; and Marlene Wilson, princess. They were presiding over the 18th annual fair, according to an accompanying story by Margaret Day Allen, longtime Tribune reporter. The royalty represented all three high schools in the county, with Flynn, Brantner, Wilson and Knight from Asotin High School; Nolt from Clarkston High School; and Mallory from Anatone High School. The fair novelty that year, Allen noted in her story, was to be a tractor contest put on by the Dirty Dirt Eaters 4-H Tractor Club. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1959: A royal start to the fair
