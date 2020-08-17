Blast from the Past / 1958: When the teens took over Lewiston’s government

Three members of Lewiston's Youth City Council inspect one of the city's jail cells in this photo published in the May 4, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. Frank Hunt (at right), Lewiston's chief of police, led the three youth officials on a tour May 3. The teens and their temporary titles are (from left) John Rallis, police commissioner; John Church, mayor; and Paul Stewart, police chief. During their one-day tenure in charge, the Youth City Council members voted to change from the mayor-council form of governing to a city manager system, and to construct a new city hall and stadium. The annual program was sponsored by Lewiston Elks Lodge No. 896, and the accompanying story included this paragraph: "The session was one of serious informality in which members of the governing body addressed each other by first names. To the confusion and dismay of the lone newsman on hand, there were three Judys and two Johns."

