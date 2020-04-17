Blast from the Past / 1958: Proud of his ’51 Ford coupe

In this spring 1958 photo, 18-year-old Ron Karlberg posed on the campus of Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College) in Lewiston alongside his shiny, two-door, 1951 Ford coupe. He bought the Sunset Gold car used for $475 in fall 1957, and drove it throughout his senior year at Lewiston High School, according to his wife, Judy Karlberg, who submitted this photo. When he entered the University of Idaho in Moscow on a football scholarship, he sold the car. Ron Karlberg is a Lewiston native who celebrates his 80th birthday this month. He was a teacher and school administrator who retired in 1998 as vice principal at Lewiston High School. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
